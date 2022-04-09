Kinsey to return, Slay joining Marshall staff as assistant

WOAY – Taevion Kinsey is back for another season with Marshall men’s basketball.

The Columbus, Ohio native reportedly announced at Friday’s postseason team banquet that he would be withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to Huntington. He led the Thundering Herd with 19.1 points per game in the 2021-22 season, and was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection. Kinsey was also a First Team selection by the league in 2021.

Also reported on Friday night, former Woodrow Wilson & Marshall standout Tamar Slay will be joining Dan D’Antoni’s staff as an assistant coach. Slay led the Flying Eagles to consecutive state championships in 1997-98, and averaged 15.7 points per game in four years with the Herd. He then went on to play professionally from 2002-2014, including three seasons in the NBA. Slay’s addition means there are three Southern West Virginia natives on the coaching staff, including D’Antoni (Mullens) and Cornelius Jackson (Oak Hill).

