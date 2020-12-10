Kimball Police Department reflects on successful Thanksgiving weekend

KIMBALL, WV (WOAY) – The Kimball Police Department increased its patrols over the holiday weekend.

There were stops for aggressive driving and intoxicated driving, as well as for other incidents. Kimball Chief of Police Pat McKinney was pleased with the weekend’s results.

“We made five minor drug arrests,” said Kimball Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “Some of them were even citations for possession. We recovered a fugitive that was wanted out of Mercer County. And also we made a traffic stop that had two individuals, one from Mercer County and one from McDowell County, that are on bond for dealing drugs. We didn’t know they worked together until we made that stop.”

The Kimball Police Department is planning on increasing patrols once again near Christmas.