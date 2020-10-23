Kimball Police Department accepting applications for part-time officer through Tuesday

KIMBALL, WV (WOAY) – The town of Kimball Police Department is hiring a temporary part-time police officer.

Candidates must be certified police officers. The Kimball Police Department is hoping to expand its hours through the holiday season.

“Your hours will be flexible,” said Kimball Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “The pay is commensurate with experience. We are hoping our ideal candidate will be someone who has several years of experience, and who may have retired from another department or is working at another department and just needs some extra money and wants to come down and work a couple of days a week for us.”

If you are interested, contact Kimball City Hall at 304-585-7913, or reach out to McKinney on social media. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday.