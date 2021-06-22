Kids take part in a summer camp centered around art and yoga

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties returned to Fayetteville Town Park this summer for the fifth year of a kid’s art and yoga camp, where kids got to enjoy painting, yoga, being outside, and simply bonding with one another again.

“This year we’re back and we are excited to be outside, the weather is awesome, and it’s just a fun camp for the kids,” says Kelly LaCava, owner of Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties.

The camp kicked-off Monday, June 21 and will run through Thursday, June 24 from 9 a.m. until noon. The kids will be painting a picture each day of the camp and practicing some yoga poses in between the painting sessions.

“I just think it’s a fun, artistic outlet, and I thought the yoga this year would be popular, and the kids would enjoy it, as well.”

After this camp was postponed last year– in addition to most other fun summer activities kids can do together– everyone was quite happy to be reunited again, enjoying the sun, the art, and the exercise.

“Kids just missed seeing their friends and getting outside. Kids come to the park a lot with their families and so they see the camp going on and seem interested, but there’s a lot of fun camps going on this summer, and this is just another one kids can enjoy,” says LaCava.

Any kids ages 7-13 who would like to participate in the camp can still do so, the admission is $40 per day. You can contact Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties on Facebook or at wildandwonderfulpaintparties.com.

