Kids come out to the Plaza Mall to take pictures with Hot Rod Santa

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Santa Clause is rolling up to the Plaza Mall in Beckley Saturday in his shiny, red hot rod car, and he’s giving kids an exciting photo opportunity.

And hosted by Shade Tree Car Club, the Hot Rod Santa event is a fun and unique way kids can interact with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.

“I just want trucks, cars, and a hot wheels track,” says R.J and his brother “Bubby.”

“This is wonderful, Christmas is obviously my favorite time of year,” says Santa, a.k.a Steven Hart.

Kids were showing up early and it was already starting to look like the event was going to be just as big of a hit as it was last year.

Saturday was the only day the event was going on but you can look for more events the Shade Tree Car Club will be hosting in the future.

