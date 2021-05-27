Kickoff times announced for Mountaineers, Hokies

WOAY – The 2021 FBS college football season is just over three months away, and many schools across the country are announcing start times for their early-season matchups.

West Virginia opens their season at Maryland on Saturday, September 4, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM. The following Saturday, the Mountaineers hold their home opener against Long Island; their marquee home non-conference game will be a noon kickoff September 18 against Virginia Tech.

The Hokies will open 2021 against ACC Coastal Division rival North Carolina, with a weeknight game on Friday, September 3 at 6:00 PM. The following week, Virginia Tech hosts Middle Tennessee at 2:00 PM, before their trip to Morgantown on the 18th.

On Tuesday, Marshall learned its season opener at Navy will be a 3:30 kickoff on September 4, while the game at North Texas will be on Friday, October 15th at 7:00 PM Eastern.

More kickoff times may be announced in the weeks leading up to the season.

