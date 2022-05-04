Kenny Osborne thankful for time at Concord

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Kenny Osborne, who announced Sunday that he is retiring after 22 years as the head coach for Concord women’s basketball.

Osborne, who plans to support the team at future games, says he only came to the decision recently, and is going to miss coaching on the sidelines. He says now is the time for a new chapter.

Osborne, originally from Gilmer County, first came to Athens in 2000 after several years in multiple roles at Glenville State; he was also previously the head women’s basketball coach at Bluefield State for one season. At Concord, he won 306 total games and coached two All-Americans (Jolysa Brown & Riley Fitzwater). Under his coaching, seven players received all-conference first team honors, and 13 players reached 1,000 career points.

Tesla Southcott has been named interim head coach, with Osborne stating publicly he hopes she is named full-time head coach.

Related