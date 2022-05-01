Kenny Osborne retires after 22 seasons at Concord

WOAY – Kenny Osborne, the longtime head coach for Concord women’s basketball, announced Sunday he is retiring after 22 seasons with the Lady Lions.

Osborne, who first arrived at Concord in 2000, won 306 total games in Athens and coached two All-Americans (Jolysa Brown & Riley Fitzwater). Under his coaching, seven players received all-conference first team honors, and 13 players reached 1,000 career points.

Osborne was the head women’s coach at Bluefield State, and was also previously at Glenville State – his alma mater – in multiple roles. At Concord, the Lady Lions won at least 10 games in 16 of his 22 seasons, including 11 straight from 2001-02 to 2011-12. CU also finished with a winning record each of the last four years.

Concord University has announced assistant coach Tesla Southcott will serve as interim head coach until a new head coach is named full-time.

