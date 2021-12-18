Kelsie Dangerfield signs with Fairmont State

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring senior Kelsie Dangerfield signed a letter of intent Friday to play volleyball at Fairmont State.

Dangerfield, who hasn’t officially declared a major but is leaning towards nursing, was a major part of the Lady Tigers reaching the Class AA championship round the past three years – a stretch that includes winning the 2020 state title. She was a All-State First Team selection in November.

Dangerfield will become teammates with fellow Raleigh County native Bryce Knapp, a former Woodrow Wilson standout who now plays for the Falcons. Kelsie says Bryce has given her helpful advice through the college recruiting process.

Also on Friday, Graham senior Xayvion Bradshaw signed his letter of intent to play football at Virginia Tech. Bradshaw and G-Man teammate Brody Meadows are both part of the Hokies’ recruiting class of 2022, the first for Brent Pry.

Related