Keep Our Kids Safe: National School Bus Safety Week October 17-21

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – In support of National School Bus Safety Week, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) joins the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers about the importance of school bus safety.

In West Virginia, it is illegal to pass a school bus while the bus stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing.

Although the school bus is one of the safest modes of transportation, illegal school bus passing is a deadly risk for bus riders and their caretakers.

Drivers should come to a complete stop in front of and behind the school bus when red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out.

Motorists may move only when the red flashing lights are turned off, the stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins to move.

Respect the “Danger Zone”

The school bus loading and unloading area is the “Danger Zone” or any side of the bus where the bus driver may not see a child.

These areas include:

10 feet in front of the bus, where the driver may be sitting too high to see a child

10 feet on either side of the bus, where a child may be in the driver’s blind spots

Behind the school bus

For more information about school bus stop safety, please visit nhtsa.gov/road-safety/school-bus-safety#the-topic-bus-stop-safety.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

