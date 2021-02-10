K-Fit holds grand opening for aerial yoga

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday evening K-Fit in Beaver held its grand opening for their Aerial Yoga.

Aerial Yoga is an anti-gravity form of yoga that combines traditional yoga with acrobatics and dancing all while being suspended from a silk hammock. The hammocks can hold upwards of four hundred pounds and allows for deeper stretches which helps to strengthen muscles and aline your spine. The owner says she has been taking these classes for five years and wanted to bring aerial yoga to southern West Virginia.

“I just wanted to bring it to the area because I don’t have any friends that could go with me to Charleston all the time,” said Gym Owner Katelyne Fry. “I just saw the need, supply and demand, here in southern West Virginia, there’s no gyms like this that offer a unique boutique business like this in fitness.”

For more information on the aerial yoga classes follow Kate Fry on Event Bright and her social media pages.