Justin Fuente to stay as Virginia Tech head football coach

BLACKSBURG, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock stated Tuesday that Justin Fuente will remain the Hokies’ head football coach in 2021. This announcement came following speculation that Fuente’s job status was in jeopardy.

Fuente came to Virginia Tech following the 2015 regular season, due to Frank Beamer’s retirement. In his first year (2016), the Hokies won 10 games and the ACC Coastal Division, with Fuente earning ACC Coach of the Year honors. However, the Hokies finished with a losing record in 2018, and are currently 5-6 in 2020; Babcock said there will be an announcement soon on whether or not the Hokies will play in a bowl game if they’re offered an invitation.

Babcock also says the decision was not financially-related; Fuente would have received a smaller buyout if he was fired December 15 or later compared to if he was fired before the 15th. However, the athletic department recently conducted a round of layoffs for financial reasons.

Fuente is 38-26 in five seasons with the Hokies.