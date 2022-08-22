Justice Warren McGraw to be honored Lifetime Service Award

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Association for Justice has named Justice Warren McGraw its 2022 Caplan award recipient in recognition of his lifetime of service to West Virginia’s citizens, courts, and practice of law. The Caplan Award honors the late Justice Fred Caplan, who served on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals from 1962 to 1980. The state’s Association for Justice will present Justice McGraw the award at the law firm of New, Taylor, and Associates in Beckley on Wednesday, August 24 at 3:00pm

J.R. Carter, a partner with Bailey, Javins, and Carter law firm in Charleston, nominated Justice McGraw for the award. Carter commended McGraw’s lifelong dedication to serving the state and protecting the rights of West Virginia’s residents.

Justice McGraw’s public service began in 1968 with his election to the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he served two terms before his election to the state Senate in 1972. McGraw served in the Senate for 12 years, including four years as Senate President. Additionally, he continued his service in his native Wyoming County, winning his election to the County’s Board of Education and a position as a county prosecutor in 1986.

Justice McGraw served an unexpired six-year term on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals until 2004. In 2008, McGraw served as Wyoming County’s circuit court judge until his resignation last year due to health issues.

McGraw earned his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and his J.D. from the Wake Forest University of Law.

