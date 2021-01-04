Justice twins reflect on careers at WVU Tech

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As WVU Tech women’s basketball gears up to return after an extended holiday break, the WOAY sports team caught up with the team’s two leading scorers, Brittney and Whitney Justice.

The twins graduated from Summers County in 2017. Now seniors, Brittney is averaging 15.1 points per game, while Whitney is scoring 11.1 per contest. On her career, Brittney is well over the 1,000-point milestone. Whitney needs just 24 points to join her.

“I’m super excited for her,” said Brittney. “We did in high school, so I think it’s pretty cool that we both can share that in college.”

While the Justice twins complement each other perfectly as teammates, they’re not immune to competition.

“We usually play [one on one] all the time,” said Whitney. “It switches back and forth but usually I win. She probably said the same thing.”

Indeed.

“I probably wouldn’t call us best friends on the court,” said Brittney.

As the Justices close the book on their college careers, their head coach Anna Kowalska will remember their passion more than any victories or points.

“I think I’ll remember them because they’re very like me when it comes to the love for the game and hard work,” said Kowalska.

The Justices and WVU Tech continue their season on Tuesday, facing the University of Rio Grande at home.