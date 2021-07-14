Governor Justice and BabyDog surprise vaccine winner with truck

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – This week marks week number four for the Do It For BabyDog Vaccination Sweepstakes.

BabyDog and Governor Jim Justice are at it again with the Do It For BabyDog Vaccination Sweepstakes as a local was surprised with a brand new truck today in Summersville.

Nettie resident Grace Fowler had no idea she was about to be given a brand new vehicle as a winner of the COVID-19 giveaway.

Fowler said, “[I’m] very nervous and excited. Just hard to explain.

BabyDog made an appearance at the Wendy’s in Summersville to reward yet another West Virginian for entering the Do It For BabyDog Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Justice said, “If you guys are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. It’s so simple, it’s so easy. We’re stopping this thing and we’re shutting it down. We have to get more of us vaccinated.”

There are three weeks left to get registered for a chance to win one of the many prizes. From custom outfitted trucks to a million dollars, West Virginians only need one shot of the vaccine to be eligible for the weekly giveaways.

“Go right online and register. Anybody that’s been vaccinated, all the way back to when all of started forever ago with the vaccines and everything, just go online and register.”

On top of one of the prizes, you will even get to meet West Virginia’s very own, BabyDog.

