Just in the Nick of Time, annual Christmas play tradition returns to the Fayette Theater

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Just in the Nick of Time, the Fayette Theater’s upcoming Christmas play is set to take the stage this weekend.

A Grinch-themed kind of story, the production depicts a character known as Bob Humbug who hates Christmas, so he attempts to kidnap Santa Clause and spoil it for everybody. It’s a fun play and ideal for the whole family to enjoy.

“The Christmas show is something that people look forward to each year because there’s a lot of tradition attached to it, especially with families, you know they bring their kids out to see the Christmas show,” Cast member of the show and board member of the Fayette Theater, Dwight Neil says.

Apart from holding a virtual show last year, the theater has not been able to put on a traditional Christmas play since 2019.

After the Covid-19 pandemic did away with live performances at the theater for a while, they spent the spring, summer, and fall making a comeback.

Now, they look forward to bringing back their normal routine for Christmas.

“It is a relief,” Neil says. Christmas especially to a lot of people is just not the same unless they come to see the Christmas show at the theater, so a return to normal is what we’re trying to do, our new normal, we want people to pick this back up as a tradition.”

The play will run for two weekends starting on December 9. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. They will also hold a Thursday performance for the second week of the play only.

To get your tickets to the show, you can call the Box Office at (304)-574-4655 and leave a message, or visit the theater’s website and find the link to purchase your tickets on Show Tix. There you can also buy tickets for the Landau Eugene Murphy show at the theater on December 22.

Related