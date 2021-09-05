Jonathan Gore places 4th in T64 200 meters

WOAY – Jonathan Gore, a Fayetteville native and former Concord standout, finished fourth Saturday in the final of the T64 200 meter event at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Gore, who is currently an assistant cross country/track & field coach for the Mountain Lions, qualified for the final earlier Saturday morning with a time of 22.62, third fastest in his heat. Gore would run a time of 22.66 in the final, staying fourth for the majority of the race.

Costa Rica’s Sherman Isidro Guity Guity won the gold medal with a time of 21.43, while Germany’s Felix Streng won silver, and USA teammate Jarryd Wallace took bronze.

Head coach Mike Cox says Gore, who finished seventh in T64 100 meters, will use this as motivation to prepare for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

