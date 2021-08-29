Jonathan Gore advances to 100-meter final in Tokyo Paralympics

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday morning, Fayetteville native and Concord assistant track and field coach Jonathan Gore clocked in at 11.20 seconds in the 100-meter dash in Tokyo.

Gore finished fourth in his heat. As a result, he earns one of two at-large spots in the 100-meter final on Monday morning. He will run for the gold at 7:43 a.m.

Concord head track and field coach Mike Cox held a watch party on campus on Monday morning. Fellow coaches, friends and current student-athletes watched as Gore clinched a spot in the finals.

“I know he’s feeling pressure, obviously. This is the biggest stage of his life,” Cox said. “But he’s representing us really well right now. So, we’re just excited to cheer him on again tomorrow.”

