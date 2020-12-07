Johnson recognized for service to Phi Theta Kappa honor society

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College recognizes Student Program Advisor Wanda Johnson for her service as staff advisor to the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.

Johnson has served as the staff advisor for the Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of PTK for five years.

“I am delighted to recognize your dedication to PTK, and to offer a thank you to you for your work with our students and our PTK chapter,” said College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver.

PTK is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members. The organization recognizes and encourages scholarship among students. Membership eligibility is based on having completed at least 12 hours of course work and having an overall, cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50.