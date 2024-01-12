Joe Manchin Joins Other Senators to Introduce New Bipartisan Act

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin joins other senators to introduce the bipartisan NASA Talent Exchange Program Act!

The NASA Talent Exchange Program Act’s goal is to unify the commercial space industry and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

This legislation would establish the public-private talent exchange program, which would allow partnership opportunities between NASA and the aerospace business.

These partnerships would last anywhere from three months to two years, with the opportunity to extend that date if needed.

Manchin mentioned that this was the right move for West Virginia. He said, “West Virginia has a long history of space exploration, from Katherine Johnson to the Rocket Boys.”

