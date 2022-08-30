Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door knocking tradition after suspending it for over two years during the pandemic

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The well-known Jehovah’s Witnesses’ door knocking will be making its way back to local neighborhoods.

After nearly 30 months of being unable to do the traditional ministry due to Covid-19, they will be making a comeback starting September 1, 2022.

They suspended the in-person ministry on March 20, 2020. As with everyone, they were forced to make adjustments, continuing the ministry through phone calls and handwritten letters.

But now, they are glad to pick the tradition back up.

“It’s a little bit of mixed emotions, we are excited to be back without question as it is our hallmark, knocking on people’s doors, but we have not done that for 30 months, and any time you knock on someone’s door it is an act of courage, and it’s based on love,” says Spokesperson for Jehovahs’ Witnesses Aaron Purvis.

They will also now be offering bible studies to everyone they encounter as part of a new campaign.

