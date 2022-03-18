James Monroe headed to Championship Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Playing for their entire community, James Monroe boys basketball is one win away from a state championship.

A 7-0 run set the tone for how a Class A semifinal would unfold, as the Mavericks led by double digits for most of the game, winning 67-44 over Huntington St. Joseph Central on Thursday night in Charleston.

Four starters would reach double figures in the game, with Collin Fox (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Eli Allen (14 points, 18 rebounds) both recording double-doubles; Allen, in fact, almost had a triple-double with nine assists. Zavion Johnson had 17 points for the Irish.

With Greater Beckley’s win over Tucker County, Southern West Virginia is guaranteed to have the Class A boys basketball state champion. The Mavericks and Crusaders will play each other at 10:00 AM Saturday; the Mavericks won two in-person meetings earlier this season, plus a third win by forfeit.

