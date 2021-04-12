James Long hoping TBT brings more exposure to WVU Tech

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Since being named WVU Tech men’s basketball coach in 2019, James Long has reached two national tournaments and won a conference title. Now he can add coaching in The Basketball Tournament to his resume.

On Thursday, it was announced he will lead Best Virginia in the annual event that begins in July and is broadcast nationally on ESPN. The squad includes several of his former Mountaineers teammates, as they make their TBT return after a year off due to the pandemic.

On Sunday, the WOAY sports team caught up with Long. He is excited for this opportunity to not only continue growing as a coach but also bring new exposure to WVU Tech. Check out a portion of the interview above!

Related