‘It’s more or less the annual mecca’: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returning to Carnegie Hall

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A fan favorite holiday tradition returns to Lewisburg for the first time in three years.

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is playing at Carnegie Hall Friday night to close out the hall’s 2021 concert series. The orchestra’s concert was pushed back in 2019 before it was postponed in 2020, making this its first appearance at Carnegie Hall during the holidays since 2018.

“It’s more or less the annual mecca of all of the symphony coming down here every year for the holiday show,” said Carnegie Hall Communications Manager Philip McLaughlin. “‘The Sounds of the Season’ is what it’s titled. They bring Santa and dancers and a whole bunch of things that we’re really excited about.”

A limited number of tickets for Friday’s concert are still on sale and can be purchased at Carnegie Hall’s website.

