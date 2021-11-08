‘It didn’t hurt at all’: First doses of pediatric vaccine administered in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – “Going through 2020, it was pretty crazy.”

10-year old Becks Kappler is eagerly waiting for his first shot of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. As the shot enters his arm, he’s feeling relieved the process was short and painless.

“That was like three seconds and it didn’t hurt at all,” Becks said.

Becks’s mom, Cindy, works in healthcare. With around 25% of all COVID cases in pediatric aged kids, she says she’s ready for her entire family to be fully vaccinated.

“My older kids got their vaccines right away,” Cindy said. “As soon as I heard my younger ones could, I just feel better that everybody’s been vaccinated and we have another degree of protection.”

Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart gave Becks one of almost 30 first doses of the pediatric vaccine on Monday. She’s urging parents to get their kids shots in arms as soon as possible.

“This is going to be really really important to not only reduce the numbers of COVID-19 overall, but also to keep this age group safe and healthy moving forward,” Stewart said.

Stewart knows some parents and kids might be concerned about the shot, whether it be the process or possible aftereffects. After his shot, Becks says there’s nothing to worry about so far and he’s happy to have taken another step towards protecting himself against COVID-19.

“I’m almost there to not being able to get it,” Becks said.

