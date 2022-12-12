Investigation underway following fatal crash in Greenbrier County

Rainelle, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Sheriffs are investigating a fatal car crash on US Route 60 near Rainelle on Sunday evening.

Authorities report their subsequent investigation revealed a head-on collision between eastbound and westbound vehicles.

One of the drivers, Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died due to his injuries in the crash.

Emergency services transported the other vehicle’s driver and a passenger to medical facilities to treat injuries sustained in the collision.

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputy H. Rodriguez is leading the ongoing investigation.

