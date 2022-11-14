Inmate reported missing from FCI Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County law enforcement reports inmate Kevin Davis is missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley.

Authorities were notified of his disappearance early this morning. Davis is from Buchanan County and law enforcement believes he plans to return to the area.

Davis is a 6’0 tall white male with brown hair, green eyes, weighing approximately 210 pounds.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident should contact the United States Marshals Service at (304) 347-5136.

