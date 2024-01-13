Indiana couple charged with murder of Fayetteville woman to be arraigned

FAYETTEVILLE, WV – (WOAY) The couple charged with fatally shooting a Fayetteville woman will be arraigned next Friday.

Amanda Soultz and Andres M. Torres are both being charged with murder, kidnapping, and robbery. Both of them are from the state of Indiana.

They are alleged to have killed a Fayetteville woman, Michelle Dawn Smith, last year.

Officers found Smith in the parking lot of CAMC General Hospital. She was handcuffed with a gunshot wound in the head.

Soultz and Torres will appear before Judge Paul Blake on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.

