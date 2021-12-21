Independence’s Goodson wins Warner Award

WOAY – Independence senior Atticus Goodson is the 2021 recipient of the Curt Warner Award, as decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The award, named after Pineville native and College Football Hall of Famer Curt Warner, has been given annually since 2014 to the best high school running back in Southern West Virginia. Goodson is the first player from Southern West Virginia to take the honor.

The senior scored 29 total touchdowns and ran for almost 2,000 yards in 2021, as Independence reached the Super Six for the first time in school history. It continued the high level of play that dates back to his sophomore year with the Patriots, after not playing as a freshman.

Goodson was named the offensive captain of the Class AA All-State First Team, and is the first player to be named WOAY Football Player of the Year multiple times.

Related