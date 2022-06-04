Independence’s Goodson wins Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Independence senior Atticus Goodson gets to add another trophy to his case. He has been named the Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year.

The Patriots’ catcher and pitcher batted .462 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and drove in 41 runs this season. On the mound, he posted a 1.84 ERA, striking out 66 batters in 38 innings.

The major awards are nothing new for Goodson. He is the reigning Kennedy Award winner, which goes to the best football player in the state. He is also a two-time WOAY football player of the year honoree.

However, Goodson has always loved baseball. He will continue his baseball career at Walters State Community College, one of the top JUCOs in the country.

