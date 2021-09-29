Independence, Shady Spring win at home Tuesday

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The high school football games between Westside-Independence and Summers County-Shady Spring were both moved to Tuesday, September 29.

In Coal City, the Patriots gained momentum early in a 63-14 win; senior Atticus Goodson surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards. In Shady Spring, a back-and-forth saw the Tigers win 19-12 after several late defensive stands.

All four teams are scheduled to play this Friday too; Independence will visit Summers County while Shady Spring goes to Westside.

Related