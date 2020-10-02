Independence motivated by county rivalry

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Independence seniors Isaiah Duncan & Houston Shrewsbury ahead of the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with Liberty!

The Patriots started the 2020 season with three convincing wins, but are looking to bounce back from a Week 4 loss at Petersburg. Having a county rivalry to look forward to, especially considering there was a chance they might not be able to play each other, has given players motivation to start a new win streak.

Independence has won four straight against the Raiders, including the two meetings since the “Battle of ’76” trophy was commissioned.