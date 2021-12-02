Independence making final preparations for Super Six

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Independence seniors Atticus Goodson & Logan Phalin, along with head coach John H. Lilly, ahead of the Patriots’ Class AA state championship game with Fairmont Senior.

This game is a rematch from last year’s quarterfinals, which was a close contest in the first half until the Polar Bears gained momentum after halftime. Players and coaches acknowledge this is another chance to prove the program is at the same level as perennial contenders like Fairmont Senior and Bluefield.

This is Independence’s first trip to the Super Six in school history, and the first appearance for a Raleigh County team since 1977. Woodrow Wilson beat Fairmont Senior 6-0 that year in the AAA title game.

Related