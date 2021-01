MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Sunday, Independence graduate and West Virginia redshirt junior Noah Adams won his 37th match in a row at 197 pounds.

With wins over Bucknell’s Luke Niemeyer and Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley, Adams improved to 5-0 this year.

Adams dominated Niemeyer 17-1, winning by technical fall. in his second match of the day, he beat Woodley 3-2.