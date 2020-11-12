Independence advances to AA quarterfinals with forfeit win

WOAY – Independence football will advance to the Class AA quarterfinals, as they have been given a forfeit win against Frankfort.

The decision came Thursday after Mineral County schools announced they would not wait until Saturday’s updated color-coded map for the state; in the most recent map on November 7, Mineral County was in the “red zone.” Had they improved to gold or better, Frankfort and Keyser would’ve each played first-round football playoff games on Sunday.

However, superintendent Troy Ravenscroft posted on Twitter that “it would take a miracle for our percent positive to put us below 5% Saturday and be gold….if somehow we’d show as gold on the map Saturday, it would be an absolute unsafe misrepresentation of reality in our county.”

Independence will now await the winner of Braxton County-Fairmont Senior in the quarterfinals. The Keyser-North Marion game has also been canceled, with North Marion advancing to face Clay County or Bluefield in the quarterfinals.

Princeton and Midland Trail are awaiting the Saturday status updates for Ohio and Putnam counties, respectively, as the Tigers or Patriots could advance to the quarterfinals via forfeit wins if those counties do not move to at least gold on Saturday.