BELLE, WV (AP)- An incident at a West Virginia chemical plant on Wednesday night prompted authorities to order residents within two miles of the plant to remain indoors.

Details about the incident and whether anyone was injured weren’t immediately released.

Emergency officials announced a shelter-in-place order around the Chemours plant in Belle and a nearby road was closed.

Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. The plant is located along the Kanawha River in eastern Kanawha County.