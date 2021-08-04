“I’m worried about her:” Angela Lilly’s Grandmother asks the public to help find missing Granddaughter

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Norma Adkins has been through one of the most horrific weeks a grandmother could ever imagine.

One of her granddaughters passed away last Thursday. Another granddaughter, Angela Lilly, has been missing for nine days and no one seems to know where she is.

“I’m worried about her,” Adkins said. “Her sister passed away and we can’t reach her.”

Angela Lilly was last scene right here at Ruby Tuesday on Harper Road in Beckley. Her uncle says that he dropped her off for work last Tuesday. She told him that she was leaving work with a friend. They heard from her over the phone on Wednesday morning. Nothing sense.

“I would just like to know if she knows that I’m looking for her,” Adkins said. “If she’s ok or not, no matter where she’s at.”

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are working hard trying hard to find Angela. They have a couple of leads so far, but nothing concrete yet.

“They’re just essentially up on leads,” said Raleigh County Sheriff’s Captain Larry Lilly. “We’ll start backtracking and trying to figure out where she’s at.”

Angela is 33. She’s been living on Hibbing Lane in Beckley and just started working as a hostess at Ruby Tuesday. Family and police are hoping that she’s ok and that they find her soon.

“If anyone has seen her out there, let us know,” Adkins said. “That’s all I can do.”

Related