“If you want to get it, now is the time to get it”: Tent operators discuss low supply of fireworks as July 4th approaches

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A shortage in fireworks supply hitting Southern West Virginia.

Phantom Fireworks Tent Manager Morgan Meadows says they’ve only gotten 25% of their normal allotment this year.

“The bigger ones, we do have a good variety of those,” Meadows said. “But, they’re still quite limited.”

This is the second year that Gary McGuire has operated a tent for TNT Fireworks. All of his orders for the year were frontloaded to ensure that he’d be fully equipped leading up to the Fourth of July.

“I got my last truck yesterday,” McGuire said. “So, all I’m gonna get is what I’ve got.”

The factory that ships to Phantom Fireworks in Beckley lost close to 50% of its 2021 supply in an accident. That resulted in an increase in shipping costs. Meadows hopes that they’ll be able to satisfy customers throughout the rest of this season and that next year will bring a fully stocked inventory.

“Hopefully they get their inventory built back up,” Meadows said. “That way, we can get back on that track and make some better sales.”

McGuire has a message for those still looking to buy fireworks for the weekend.

“If you want to get it, now is the time to get it,” McGuire said.

Or you might be left on the outside, looking in.

“It is flying by,” Meadows said. “We can’t hold anything, nor can we reorder anything.”

