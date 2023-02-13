Ice Storm Encases Southwest Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): While our region was spared the worst, freezing rain created a winter wonderland of ice in southwest Virginia late this weekend.

The storm system responsible for all rain along Route 19 and a slushy, wet snow in Bluefield, W.Va., to Tazewell County, Va., produced ice in adjacent southwest Virginia. Rockbridge reported a quarter inch of ice, Montgomery, Va., reported one-tenth of an inch and our own Meteorologist Chad Merrill surveyed the damage as seen in this video below in the area.

Fortunately, winds were light, so damage and power outages were limited. Sunshine early this week will quickly melt the ice and a spring pattern will resume for southwest Virginia.

