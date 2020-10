GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- I-64 West is currently shut down due to an accident.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 2:10 this afternoon of a two car collision. At this time, injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries remain unknown. Multiple fire departments as well as Greenbrier County Emergency services are currently on the scene. Traffic is being routed off the highway at this time.

Stick with us for developing details.