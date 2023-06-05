Hunter Road closed for bridge replacement

Greenbrier County, WV – Hunter Road in Greenbrier County is closed to traffic this week for a bridge replacement over Otter Creek.

Alternate routes are currently in place following Miller Road west for 2.5 miles to the intersection of Smoot Road, then following CR 25 west for 0.1 miles to James River and Kanawha Turnpike for 1.5 miles.

Construction is expected to be completed, and the route reopened to traffic by Friday, June 9.

Crews ask motorists to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

