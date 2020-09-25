Hunger Action Month: How to help those in need

BLUEFILED, WV (WOAY) – September is National Hunger Action Month and a local organization is raising awareness of food insecurity.

“Hunger Action Month raises the awareness of hunger, not only in America, but worldwide and then it causes us to take action. Right here at the Bluefield Union Mission we do both,” Director of Bluefield Union Mission, Craig Hammond said.

The Director of Bluefield Union Mission, Craig Hammond says nearly 40 percent of food in the world is wasted.

“There are a lot of hungry people in just in this country but around the world, but it doesn’t have to be that way because we produce enough food in this world to feed the world two times over yet for some reason there are about five million people that go to bed hungry every year,” Hammond said.

Bluefield Union Mission is a food rescue program that saves food throughout West Virginia and serves it to people in need.

“So what we do is actually go out and rescue food. wholesome, nutrition food that might be headed to the landfill but instead it’s diverted and given to hungry people,” Hammond said.

Hammond said it’s up to all of us to help end hunger.

“Be conscious of much food you waste and try to cut back.”

More information on National Hunger Action Month and how to help those in need can be found at feedingamerica.org