Huggins, Carey discuss COVID concerns

WOAY – Hear from West Virginia head basketball coaches Bob Huggins & Mike Carey ahead of both teams hosting Kansas State on Saturday; the men’s game is scheduled for 2 PM, with the women playing at 7:00.

This will be the Big 12 home opener for each squad, and the second game of conference play. They each lost last weekend on the road, and were supposed to play on separate weeknights several days ago, but those games were postponed due to the opponents experiencing COVID-related issues.

Both Huggins and Carey are aware that the next few weeks are pivotal in making sure players stay safe, as postponed games mean there would likely be a stretch of games with little downtime in between.

Related