Huff excited about coaching in the Mountain State

WOAY – The past three Marshall head football coaches had roots in West Virginia or had deep ties to the school. The recently-introduced Charles Huff has neither.

But Huff’s mentor, Nick Saban, hails from Fairmont. The legendary Alabama head coach let his pupil know what to expect when it comes to coaching in the Mountain State (Saban was a member of West Virginia’s staff from 1978-79).

“He said that’s a very proud state, that’s a very proud university,” said Huff in his introductory press conference. “He said if you go there and it’s done right, you’ll never want to leave.”

On Tuesday, Huff was officially announced as the 31st head football coach in school history. His previous stops as an assistant include Penn State, Alabama and the Buffalo Bills.