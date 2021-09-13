Huff after NCC win: “One of the sloppiest first halves of football I’ve ever been a part of”

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Marshall completed dominated North Carolina Central 44-10.

The Thundering Herd out-gained the Eagles 700-177, while second-year starter Grant Wells threw for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns.

And yet the performance left a lot to be desired for first-year head coach Charles Huff.

“One of the sloppiest first halves of football I’ve ever been a part of,” Huff said in his opening statement after the game. “So I want to apologize to the fans, to the students. I challenged you guys. You guys did your part. You showed up. I did not do my part.”

Huff said he was more pleased with his team’s play in the second half.

Related