HS athletes react to winter sports being postponed

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – On Nov. 13th, Gov. Jim Justice announced that all high school winter sports will be postponed as a result of rising cases here in West Virginia.

Justice signed an executive order to postpone all winter sports to January 11th.

“We are moving all our winter sports and we are not going to conduct any of our winter sports. That’s basketball, swinging, wrestling and cheerleading will all be postponed,” Justice said.

The executive order included that basketball, swimming and wrestling practices and competitions have to stop immediately. This is the second straight year that the winter sports season has been affected by the pandemic.

“I saw that tweet and I thought to myself not again,” Senior Taylor Isaac said.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s worse knowing for sure whether your season will be canceled or being stuck in limbo like we were back in march,” Senior Gavin Pivont said.

“It just feels like it’s March again. When March hit I was depressed a little bit,” Sophomore Sullivan Pivont said.

The mandate to postpone winter sports not only affect high school athletes, but also affects the man giving the order. Gov. Justice is the head coach of the Greenbrier East Girls Basketball team.

“So from the standpoint of being hopeful for a vaccine or claiming this thing down and getting this thing on where we got a handle this is the right thing to do.”

Governor Justice also announced that fall sports, such as volleyball and football, will be able to finish out the duration of their playoffs.