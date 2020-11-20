How to stay safe this Holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Usually, the holidays are a perfect time to spend with your loved ones. But due to the pandemic, this year may be different.

The final two months of the year are traditionally filled with a number of opportunities to celebrate with family and friends. Of course, 2020 has been anything but a traditional year. As we continue to fight COVID-19 and work to slow the spread in our community, it’s a good idea to take a moment and rethink how we celebrate during the upcoming holiday season.

“If you can social distance five people that’s fine, but socially distance is 6 ft. apart and wearing a mask,” said Debbie Vaughn, Chief Nursing Officer, Raleigh General Hospital.

Vaugh recommends sticking to your immediate family and sharing a virtual meal with others. Now if you do choose to gather, try to avoid a lot of traffic where the food is being prepared.

“My recommendation is when you seat your table spread apart and eat at other parts of the room. Instead of having buffet style have someone wear a mask and serve the plates. That way everyone is not breathing over the food.”

Another reason to stay safe, is to consider the personal risk your elderly loved ones face if they contract COVID-19, especially if they have underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

“For the elderly who are at a high risk it’s better to not include them in big social gatherings.”

