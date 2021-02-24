House on the north end of the Greenbrier County courthouse set to be removed for expansion

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Commission took an important step this week towards expanding the county courthouse.

The commission has agreed for the house at the north end of the courthouse to be removed by the end of March. The house was originally supposed to be demolished and a full removal would save the commission money on the project.

“We were content just to demolish the house and get rid of it,” said Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose. “Several entities expressed interest in it. They all backed out, except for this lady that owns the adjacent property. She expressed an interest in moving it to her property and putting it on a new foundation.”

The commission will also hold a job showing for the removal and demolition of the old jail behind the courthouse.