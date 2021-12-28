Fatal house fire victim identified

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – We now know the identity of the victim of that fatal house fire on Christmas night.

Beckley Police tell Newswatch her name is 38-year-old Veronica Ward of Beckley. Beckley fire officials tell us she was found by firefighters toward the rear of the house.

The cause of death has been confirmed as smoke inhalation, but local and state fire investigators are not yet releasing a cause of the fire.

There were no utilities connected to the structure when the fire started.

An unnamed male was able to escape the flames that engulfed the front of the abandoned structure.

Related