Hot Rod Santa to return to the Plaza Mall this Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hot Rod Santa is rumbling into the Plaza Mall in Beckley again this year. It’s an annual photo opportunity with Santa Claus hosted by the Shade Tree Car Club.

Families are invited out to the mall this Saturday, December 10 starting at 11 a.m. to get their kids’ pictures taken with Santa in his fancy hot rod.

The cost is $5 for a cell phone picture and $10 for a professional.

As a way to give back to less fortunate children this holiday season, all of the proceeds will go to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It is one of our favorite charities, we give to them several times a year,” says the President of Shade Tree Car Club, Stephanie French. “There’s nothing more important than helping to take care of sick children, and to donate to the research that goes for children’s cancer.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will also have a booth set up at the event.

They will be handing out red ribbons to responsible drivers to hang on their car doors. It’s a way to show that they can be designated drivers during the holidays.

